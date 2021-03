Semarchy is honored to be recognized as a best-in-class category leader by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison engine.

(PRWeb March 09, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/semarchy_xdm_wins_a_2021_leader_award_in_master_data_management_from_sourceforge/prweb17780590.htm





Source link