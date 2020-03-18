





Waymo, Cruise, Argo and Pony.ai have suspended autonomous car testing that involves backup drivers, as the self-driving firms join corporate America to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.Alphabet unit Waymo said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending robotaxi services in Phoenix that require a backup driver, but added that fully automated services would continue.Waymo added it was pausing self-driving tests in California, where 65 companies have active permits for autonomous tests…







