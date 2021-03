Sharman, chair of the SIA Government Relations Committee, will be honored with the highest individual award presented at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting.

(PRWeb March 03, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/security_industry_association_names_craig_sharman_as_2021_chairmans_award_winner/prweb17771423.htm





Source link