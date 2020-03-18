Second Navajo Nation Citizen Tests Positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus

Breaking News Breaking News

Published March 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were informed by the Navajo Department of Health on late Tuesday afternoon of a second member of the Navajo Nation who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The second individual is a middle-age male from the same region as the first person who tested positive within the Kayenta IHS Service Area.

The second individual also had recent travel history and reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center and was taken to a hospital off the Nation for testing. Health and emergency officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person’s family members. Officials are in the process of determining the extent of the relation of the two cases.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer made the initial announcement live on KTNN AM 660 and 101.5 FM on Tuesday afternoon. A press conference will also be live-streamed on Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. (DST) where health experts will provide more information.

The Navajo Nation is in the process of deploying a mobile Incident Command Post to the impacted region on Tuesday, and the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Preparedness Team continues to monitor and take proactive measures to prevent the continued spread of the virus.

“We call upon our Navajo people to stay home and remain calm to prevent the spread of the virus among our communities. We also ask the public to be vigilant and respectful of first responders, health care workers, and emergency management officials who are responding to these cases. Please continue to pray for these individuals, their families, and all of the people of our Nation as we get through this together,” said President Nez.

In order to provide more resources, President Nez and Vice President Lizer continue to communicate with members of Congress to secure more federal funding and to gain support for efforts of our emergency operations and the health care professionals.

“We are taking all proper actions at this time. Through the power of prayer, we will overcome this pandemic as our ancestors did. While the situation may be alarming, we understand that there are many people who are recovering from the virus so we should remain positive in our thoughts and prayers,” added Vice President Lizer.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry contributed $1 million to help the Navajo Nation address the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer extend their appreciation to all of the Health Command Operations Center officials, health care workers, emergency personnel, doctors, nurses, and all first responders for working hard to protect the Navajo people.

Questions from the public may be directed to the Navajo Health Command Operations Center at (928) 871-7014. If a person has symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus, please contact your local health care center prior to your arrival to a hospital facility:

Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility

(928) 674-7001/7688

Crownpoint Health Care Facility

(505) 786-5291/6381

Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board, INC

(928) 729-8000

Gallup Indian Medical Center

(505) 722-1000

Sage Memorial

(928) 755-4500

Kayenta Health Center

(928) 697-4000

Northern Navajo Medical Center

(505) 368-6001

Tuba City Regional Health Care

(866) 976-5941

Utah Navajo Health System

(866) 976-5941

Winslow Indian Health Care Center

(928) 289-4646

Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center

(844) 542-8201

New Mexico Coronavirus Hotline

(855) 600-3453