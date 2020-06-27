Search for Missing Katelyn Kelley Continues

Published June 26, 2020

Menominee Tribal Police Ask for Public for Assistance in Locating Missing Katelyn Kelley

News Release

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION — Menominee Tribal Police continue investigation to try and obtain new information to help push the case of missing Katelyn Kelley forward. Menominee Tribal Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Katelyn Kelley.

As, June 26, marks the 10th day since 22 year old Katelyn Kelley was last seen on the Menominee Indian Reservation, in the area of County Highway VV (East) and Silver Canoe Road, June 16, 2020 at about 10:30 pm.

Katelyn is described as a Native American, being around 5’2” tall, weighing 140lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Katelyn was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.

The case began when Katelyn’s mother reported her missing on June 18, 2020. Menominee Tribal Police have continued to follow up on tips that received since June 18. Since then, Menominee Tribal Police and other Tribal entities have scoured the roadways, forest areas and local bodies of water. Menominee Tribal Police relays that Katelyn has not been located and there has been no arrests in the investigation.

Menominee Tribal Police asking that hunters, campers, boaters, and area residents be vigilant and watchful while out in the area. Menominee Tribal Police ask to be alert for any signs of unusual activity. If anyone sees or finds anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, they should contact authorities immediately.

Additional information confirmed that Katelyn was observed at her apartment in the City of Shawano between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on June 16, 2020 and 3:00 a.m. on June 17, 2020. Menominee Tribal Police Detectives and Shawano Police Department have been working together and will continue to work together on this case. The Menominee Tribal Police will continue to investigate any information, tips, and leads coming from the community.

Anyone with any information or evidence regarding Katelyn should immediately contact Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881. Information received will be kept anonymous upon request.