Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’ For A Generation, Passes Away At 90





Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who brought characters such as James Bond and Henry Jones to life on the silver screen, has passed away. He was 90.

Connery first became a major Hollywood star in the 1960s as he played Bond for seven films in the iconic series. Beginning with Dr. No, Connery set a standard for Bond with his suave looks, charm, desire for action and a preferred drink that was “shaken, not stirred.”

After years of playing Bond, Connery transitioned to other film franchises. In 1988, he won an Academy Award for his role in The Untouchables as an Irish cop alongside Kevin Costner‘s Elliot Ness and Robert De Niro‘s portrayal of Chicago gangster Al Capone. He played Harrison Ford‘s father, Henry Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989 and co-starred with Alec Baldwin in the critically acclaimed The Hunt For Red October in 1990.

Connery retreated from acting in the late ’90s and early ’00s, appearing as an enigmatic writer in the cult classic Finding Forrester as well as starring in films such as The Avengers and The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Before his retirement from film, Connery was offered the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings franchise but declined it. He turned down an offer that was $30 million upfront along with 15 percent of the worldwide box office receipts, a contract that would have netted him $450 million.

“The Greatest Living Scot,” Connery earned an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globes, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a Henrietta Award. He is survived by his wife Micheline Roquebrune, and two children from previous marriages.





Source link