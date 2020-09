Scribner to publish Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now by Evan Osnos this autumn





… a book on US politician Joe Biden by Evan Osnos, a … author.

The book is titled Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, … by Simon & Schuster Audio.

Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and … with conversations with President Barack Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, …







Source link