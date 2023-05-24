Scorsese and De Niro reunite at Cannes for Killers of the Flower Moon





The director and actor talked about learning from the Native American nation at the heart of their latest film

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have reunited at the Cannes film festival to present a feature together for the first time in almost half a century, discussing their acclaimed new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, on Sunday.

“We haven’t been here together since 76,” said De Niro, recalling the premiere of Taxi Driver, the second of their 10 collaborations, which won the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

