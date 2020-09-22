Notice: Undefined index: access_front in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: access_back in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: ga_profiles_list in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: track_exclude in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/gadwp.php on line 265
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 53
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 69 'Scared of our government': Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky hits out at Trump administration | | Huewire | Opnion News | Forum |Diversity In America
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has said … by a host of Senate Republicans, is determined to fill … supreme justices aligned with the Republican party, versus three for the … a decisive conservative majority.
The US Supreme Court is the highest court in …