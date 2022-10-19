Savvy global investors and lifestyle connoisseurs eye The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi







The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi proved its mettle and appeal with global investors and lifestyle aficionados at a recently held sales event in Singapore conducted by Druce.

“Customers have more than enough reasons to acquire a jewel of an asset in the form of one of these residences in Hanoi. First up is the undeniable prestige of owning and living in the crème-de-la-crème of branded residences, not to mention the first Ritz-Carlton Residences in Vietnam. It is a statement of your discerning taste and an exceptional eye for choosing only the best,” commented Martin Koh, CEO of Druce Singapore.

A prestigious asset with timeless value

Named the top luxury brand by J.D. Power for seven out of the last eight years, The Ritz-Carltonattracts a large audience of loyalists and trophy collectors who identify with its lifestyle while providing instant global credibility for its branded residence development. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi is the Grand Dame of branded residences and the only residential development in the Old Quarter – an enchanting area with captivating architecture, ambience, and history.

Situated along the popular Hang Bai Road and near Hoan Kiem Lake, one of the city’s most beloved landmarks, its prominent location is within proximity to the best of everything the city has to offer. The first Ritz-Carlton property in Vietnam, it is a landmark development that marries the best contemporary amenity levels with historic workmanship and design. Limited to 104 grand-luxe residences, The Residences is Ha Noi’s finest and most exclusive residences for a discerning few.

In line with the long-standing tradition of excellence synonymous with the Ritz-Carlton name, these branded residences will provide owners with world-class amenities complemented by the very best of elevated lifestyle services offered by Ritz-Carlton. At The Ritz-Carlton Residences, service is legendary and its signature.

