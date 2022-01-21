Saudi-led air strikes kill at least 70 in Yemen





At least 70 people were killed in an air strike on a prison and at least three children died in a separate bombardment as Yemen’s long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation of violence on Friday.The Houthi rebels released gruesome video footage showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the prison attack, which levelled buildings at the jail in their northern heartland of Saada.Further south in the port city of Hodeida, the children died when air strikes by the Saudi-led…







