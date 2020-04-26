Saturday Update from Navajo: 97 New Cases and 1 More Death Related to COVID-19 Reported – Death Toll at 59

Published April 25, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Confirmed cases of COVI-19 rose by 97 and one more death on the Navajo Nation were reported Saturday night by Navajo Nation officials. The additional death since Friday brings the total death toll to 59.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,637. There is a total of 7,393 negative test results. The total COVID-19 tests administered is 9,660, with some test results pending.

The 1,637 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

· Navajo County, AZ: 395

· Apache County, AZ: 362

· Coconino County, AZ: 242

· McKinley County, NM: 398

· San Juan County, NM: 168

· Cibola County, NM: 16

· San Juan County, UT: 20

· Socorro County, NM: 21

· Sandoval County, NM: 15

“We expected to see higher numbers because more people are being tested. Having more people being tested is a good thing, and it helps to identify people who need to isolate themselves. As we proceed with our third 57-hour weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation, please remember those who are fighting for their lives and those who are recovering. The public health orders issued by our health experts are working slowly and they are making a difference, but it’s ultimately in the hands of each of our Diné citizens to make good choices by staying home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who also thanks all of the Nation’s law enforcement officers who are working around the clock to protect our communities this weekend.

In several areas on and near the Navajo Nation, there have been mass testing sites setup for a day or two each week. In Monument Valley, there were approximately 1,500 tests administered to the general public through the Utah Navajo Health Services. In addition, Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco reported that the Navajo Police Department has increased the testing of police officers as well.

On CNN Cuomo Primetime on Friday, President Nez said to all citizens throughout the country that the best place to be is at home.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.

