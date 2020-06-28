Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 12 More Deaths – Death Toll at 362

Published June 28, 2020

94 new cases, 12 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 94 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 12 more deaths. The total number of deaths is 362 as of Saturday. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,068 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 53,913 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,414.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,918

Crownpoint Service Unit: 656

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 458

Gallup Service Unit: 1,250

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,061

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,185

Tuba City Service Unit: 621

Winslow Service Unit: 257

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, June 29 at 5:00 a.m. and includes the closure of all businesses.

“Wearing masks is helping to flatten the curve. Let’s pray for those in surrounding states that are seeing spikes in COVID-19. The Navajo Nation is no longer the hotspot in the country or in any state. Some states are struggling and it’s those that relaxed their precautions early on including the state of Arizona. We know that some are getting frustrated with the weekend lockdowns, but the alternative would be to reopen and then we would likely see a spike in new cases. We cannot let that happen. Weekend lockdowns are slowing down the virus. For those who are choosing to leave the Nation on weekends, please think of your loved ones especially your elders,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

In areas of Arizona off the Navajo Nation, health care facilities continue to see large increases in new cases and hospital visits and bed usage with some hospitals implementing surge plans. President Nez and Vice President Myon Lizer continue to state that the Navajo Nation’s health care system cannot withstand another wave of COVID-19.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.