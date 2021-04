Intellasia East Asia News BEIJING, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Heavy Industry released its 2020 annual report. Last year, SANY’s total sales revenue reached 15.14 billion USD with 31.29% year-on-year growth. Total assets increased to 19….



