Offbeat's Virtual Influencer, Zero, Premieres at Samsung's First Metaverse Experience (PRWeb February 11, 2022) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/samsung_premieres_new_galaxy_s22_in_worlds_first_metaverse_live_video_shopping_event_with_virtual_influencer_zero_by_offbeat_media_group/prweb18492527.htm



Source link

The author comredg