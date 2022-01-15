Safaree Triggers Romance Rumours With His Latest Messages About Doja Cat







Safaree triggered new romance rumors on his social media account with the messages about Doja Cat. Check out the post that he shared that has fans talking.

Someone said: ‘Safaree always acting like he just found out about everything,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘When they try canceling you but your star power continues to rise and shine. Go Doja.’

One fan said: ‘He bms Talm bout some is he a cat,’ and a follower posted this message: ‘He just wants to hit… can see this play a mile away.’



A follower said: ‘Of course he like her she’s heavily inspired by Nicki,’ and a fan said: ‘He gets on my nerves like what made you wanna tweet that out of nowhere.’

Someoen else posted this: ‘I see why Nicki act the way she did,’ and a commenter said: ‘Shit he think his own music good and it ain’t.’

Safaree’s ex, Erica Mena has been also making headlines these days.

Erica Mena looked amazing for NYE and you should check out her message to her fans here. check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

2021 what a test! Let’s just please be grateful we are alive. Let this be the year we truly love our people deeply. Let this be the year we heal and become a better version of ourselves for our future. God Thank You For Everything. ♥️ Happy New Year My Beautiful People. pic.twitter.com/6CzTWdSQCs

— Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) January 1, 2022

Someone said: ‘Happy New Year’s Erica you and your daughter are beautiful together matching silver. I love it. I pray that your 2021 is so much more happier for you. You are full of love you are an amazing woman and mother. Happy New Year to you my dear.’

A commente rposted this: ‘Wowwww gorgeousness you and your daughter are truly blessing this world and I thank you so much darling.’







