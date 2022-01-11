close
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days, president says

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday that a contingent of Russia-led forces would begin leaving the troubled Central Asian country in two days, with the pull-out to take no more than 10 days.Addressing the government and parliament in a videoconference call broadcast live, the 68-year-old president also promised to conduct reforms, rein in inflation and boost wages as the energy-rich post-Soviet country is reeling in the wake of the worst violence in its recent history…



