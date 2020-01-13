Rural farmers get help selling produce online as China steps up poverty alleviation efforts







In 2018, farmer Chen Jiubei made a business decision that would lift not just her own fortunes, but those of others in her town.It was something she stumbled upon: a relative mentioned that she had started live-streaming on e-commerce site Taobao, and while Chen said she did not know what that was, “I decided to give it a shot when I had some free time on my hands”.Her live streams of herself doing farm work, cooking meals and talking about her products proved so popular, that she racked up 40…







