Ronny Jackson Backs Off Demand For Biden To Take Cognitive Test





Reprint from moronmajority.com

After accusing Joe Biden of suffering from “mental impairment,” Donald Trump’s former personal doctor and current Texas congressman, Rep. Ronny Jackson, is no longer demanding the President take a test to measure his cognitive abilities.

It appears Biden has agreed to the request if Jackson consents to a sobriety test.

Photo | businessinsider.com

*moronmajority.com is a satirical site … seriously!





Source link