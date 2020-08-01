‘Rodham, book that imagined Hillary Clinton never married Bill, is headed for TV

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)‘Rodham, book that imagined Hillary Clinton never married Bill, is headed for TVNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on August 1, 2020 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … the scion of a wealthy Republican family and, eventually, to her … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House, Democrats in Talks as Extra Jobless Aid Runs Out The author admin you might also like White House, Democrats in Talks as Extra Jobless Aid Runs Out Joe Biden Suggests Trump Do Something on COVID-19 That Trump Is Already Doing What would a Joe Biden victory mean for world diplomacy? Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. ABC, CBS, NBC Punish Trump on Mail-In Voting, Report NOTHING on Joe Biden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email