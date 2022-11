New research co-authored with others by Ali Tosyali and Gijs Overgoor, assistant professors in Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business, provides one method for searching out…

(PRWeb November 21, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/rit_professors_co_author_study_on_detecting_fake_amazon_reviews/prweb19035592.htm





Source link