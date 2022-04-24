Rihanna proudly shows off her growing belly in a slit dress







The singer spends time in Barbados with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Very soon, Rihanna will become a mother for the first time. But, in the meantime, the singer enjoys the last carefree days. Now the star spends time in his homeland in Barbados with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. Yesterday, the couple was filmed together as they were heading to a local restaurant for dinner. Contrary to rumors of a breakup, the lovers looked happy.

Rihanna once again showed a bright fashionable image. The singer wore a short black dress with slits and a plunging neckline and heeled sandals. And the star’s boyfriend opted for a more relaxed look, wearing loose jeans and a T-shirt and complementing the bow with a baseball cap and sneakers.

The couple flew to Riri’s homeland the day before. It is possible that she will give birth to her first child here. Barbados is of great importance not only for the singer, who was born here but also for her lover: the father of A$AP Rocky is from Barbados.







Source link