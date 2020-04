RemoteHand launches at a time when remote and virtual technologies are in strong demand due to the current public health and safety concerns for employees

(PRWeb April 08, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/rhub_launches_remotehand_allowing_field_tech_reps_to_maintain_social_distancing_increase_first_time_fix_rates_and_reduce_downtime_during_service_repair_jobs/prweb17033570.htm





Source link