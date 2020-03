Rezilion Partners with VMware to Deliver Autonomous Cloud Workload…





Rezilion, an industry leader in autonomous cloud workload protection, today announced a partnership with VMware to integrate a self-healing solution for cloud-native workloads communicating via Tanzu…

(PRWeb March 17, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/rezilion_partners_with_vmware_to_deliver_autonomous_cloud_workload_protection_to_tanzu_service_mesh/prweb16984660.htm





Source link