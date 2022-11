Retired Chief Warrant Officer Four EuGene Roberts, has been honored as…





Program Manager, Retired Chief Warrant Officer Four EuGene Roberts, has been honored as “Veteran of the Year” by the North Alabama Veterans & Fraternal Organizations Coalition (NAVFOC)

(PRWeb November 21, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb19035234.htm





Source link