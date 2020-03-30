‘Responsible and necessary’: China defends temporary travel ban on foreigners during pandemic

Beijing clarified its temporary ban on foreign travellers to China while defending its decision as “a responsible and necessary measure” to address risks of imported cases in the novel coronavirus pandemic.Liu Haitao, director general for border control and management for the National Immigration Administration, said on Monday that Beijing’s ban would affect foreigners holding Chinese visas or residence permits, but it would not affect those with diplomatic, service or C visas.Foreigners…
