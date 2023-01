Resolve Systems is Named a Leader in IT Automation by Zinnov





Resolve Systems Recognized in the 2022 Zinnov Zones for IT Automation for its Powerful Platform Enabling Automation of IT Processes Across the Value Chain

(PRWeb January 17, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/01/prweb19107496.htm





Source link