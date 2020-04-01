close
ASIAN (E)

Researchers target bat genes in quest for drug to combat Covid-19

ASIAN (E) 2020-04-01
2dc360d8-733f-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_163017.JPG




A multinational research team has identified a gene inhibitor in bats that could have potential in the search for antiviral drugs to treat the pandemic disease Covid-19.In a research paper published online on Monday, scientists from China, Singapore and the United States said carolacton, which inhibits a specific bat gene, could help suppress the infection of Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.The joint paper was published on online archive bioRxiv by researchers from Tsinghua…



