Research on Jobs to Work from Home

Published December 29, 2019

Over the past decade, work-from-home job opportunities have expanded unbelievably. So if you are looking for a job that will allow you to work remotely, rest assured that you will find one. In this post, we will discuss the best jobs to work from home and provide some practical tips that will help you find one.

1. Writer/editor

Although the print industry is in decline, the demands for writers, editors and proofreaders have actually increased, thanks to the proliferation of websites. If you want to work as a freelance writer, you can easily get a job on an online platform.

Professional writing services offer job opportunities for freelance writers who can write academic papers. There are many writing services offering job opportunities where you will have to write a research paper for money.

2. Virtual assistant

This job title refers to many things, and that is why this job has a lot of potentials. Virtual assistants provide creative, technical or administrative services for legal, health care and finance businesses. These days, there are many other industries that need online help, which is what virtual assistants provide.

Virtual assistants work in many different industries, and that is why their wages vary wildly. As a virtual assistant, you can earn $25000-$75000 annually. Highly-paid virtual assistants are usually full-time workers, and that means they do not have any other job.

3. Interpreter

If you are fluent in multiple languages, you can become a full-time interpreter. Many private and public sectors offer job opportunities for interpreters. In this profession, you will have to work with audio or written documents. It may be a one-time job, such as translating an official paper for money.

Companies highly benefit from this opportunity because this is a remote job. No matter which country you live in, you can work for world-class companies. Big companies know that location-independent workers are cheaper because they can work in small cities where living costs are not very high.

4. Tech-support specialist

Technical support specialists are highly in demand in nonprofit organizations, corporations and call centers. There are many other industries that need this service. If you remotely work as a technical support specialist, you can earn a good amount every month. Some people think that it is best to stay at home job.

Big companies are willing to pay, and there are many highly paid tech-support specialists. There is no doubt that this field will expand and grow in the near future. If you have the right skills, it will not be easy for you to find a job in this field.

5. Tutor

To get a remote job as a tutor, you need a computer with a high-speed internet connection. Sitting in front of your computer, you can teach your student, no matter where he or she lives. There are thousands of tutors who teach their students with video calls.

More and more children are being taught online, and that is why tutors are highly in demand. If your student struggles with an academic paper, you can help the student write the paper. It is expected that this field will grow in the coming future.

If you want to become an online tutor, it is good to start now. If you offer good service, you will find lots of students in just a few months.

6. Social media specialist

More and more businesses now want to be present on social media, and there are strong reasons why. You will love to work as a social media specialist if you like spending a lot of time on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

The responsibilities of a social media specialist include reaching out to the audience and engaging them and promoting products. In this profession, you can also earn some money through consulting and training.

7. Graphic designer

Graphic designers use computer software to design T-shirts, logos and many other things. This is one of the jobs that allow you to work from home. If you have the necessary skills and are interested in this profession, you get a job on an online platform such as Upwork or Fiverr.

These platforms have sophisticated algorithms that help you meet clients who need this service. Your earning will depend on your level of experience and the type of project you are working on.

8. Website tester

If you are knowledgeable about websites, you can earn a fair amount of working as a website tester. Sites like Userlytics.com and UserTesting.com can give you some job opportunities in this field. Per test, you can earn $10 or more. As a website tester, you will have to share your feedback over a video call.

There are many reasons why companies prefer freelancers. A website tester does not need to be physically present in the office, which is a great thing both for the company and the freelancer. If you find a good employer, it can be one of the best jobs to do at home.

But it is also important to know that the opportunities for this job are not many. You may have to do some research and wait for some time to get a job in this field.

9. Franchise owner

You can run your own business while working from home. If you do not mind investing, you can own a ready-made business with a recognized brand. Many different businesses offer franchise opportunities. Examples include marketing, travel, cosmetics, photography, mailing and shipping.

Before you go into it, you should know that it can be a bit expensive. Franchises for home-based, small businesses are relatively affordable. Do your own research to understand the ins and out of this job opportunity.

10. Travel agent

The travel business has undergone a dramatic change, thanks to the progress of new technologies. When people need to book hotels or buy their plane tickets, they no longer call a travel agent in the traditional way. The activities of travel agents are very different now.

Contrary to popular belief, the internet is not killing the jobs of travel agents. In fact, travel agents are making more money than they did in the past. Travel agents with specializations can make a lot of money while working from home. If you are looking for a remote job, it can be one of the best jobs to choose from.

These are just a few jobs that you can do from home. But you will find many more if you just do your own research. If you are really interested in a remote job, hopefully, you will find one you are passio