Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Alleged Son Revealed





We now know the name of Queen Latifah’s alleged son.

According to Love B. Scott, the rapper and actress welcomed a son with longtime partner Eboni Nichols back in 2019. The couple met back in 2009 on the set of “Dancing with the Stars.” They’ve been photographed together dating back to 2013.

Queen Latifah has yet to publicly confirm the birth of her child.

Still, peep photos of the beautiful baby boy Rebel here.

Source: Love B. Scott

