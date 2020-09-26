NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Report: 2 ISIS supporters plot White House, Trump Tower attacksNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on September 26, 2020 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Report: 2 ISIS supporters plot White House, Trump Tower attacks Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Predictive Cyber Attack Firm CYR3CON Named 2021 TAG Cyber… next article World’s largest startup pitch competition in procurement announces… The author admin you might also like Joe Biden calls US troops “stupid bastards”, “dull bunch” (Video) ‘Lacks basic self-control’: Former GOP lawmakers lambaste Trump as they endorse Joe Biden Former GOP lawmakers on endorsing Biden: Trump is no Republican, 'lacks basic self-control' COVID vaccine by year-end will be fastest pace for novel pathogen in history: White House Trump set to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court: Reports Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email