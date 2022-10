The vice chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said last Friday that newly elected Rep. Mary Peltolo (D-AK) has her vote in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Peltola beat 2008 GOP vice president nominee Sarah Palin in a special election to replace Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who passed away suddenly in March 2022 after serving Alaska in Congress for 49 years.





