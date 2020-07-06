Rep. Haaland’s Bill Will Allow Military Women to Rent Maternity Wear

Published July 6, 2020

WASHINGTON — After hearing from military women around the country who were struggling with the cost and availability of military maternity uniforms, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM-01) introduced a bill to help alleviate the problem.

Haaland, one of the first American Indian women to serve in Congress, introduced the “Rent the Camo: Access to Maternity Wear Act” as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed the House of Representatives in late June with bipartisan support.

Under the “Rent the Camo” pilot program, pregnant military service members will be able to access maternity uniforms and related items at no cost. The uniforms are free of toxic chemicals that may harm the baby or mother.

“Women deserve to have long successful careers in the military, but right now the cost of paying for maternity clothes is another unfair barrier women have to overcome to pursue their careers,” Haaland said.

A recent report from the U.S. Government and Accountability Office found that pregnancy and childcare are some of the top reasons women say they left the service.

“When I was growing up, my mother was forced out of the Navy because she was pregnant, and though times have changed mothers are still being forced out of the military through more covert barriers,” Haaland said.

“We came up with a creative solution that will ensure women in the military don’t have extra burdens to bear when bringing children into the world, ultimately leading to more equity in the military, all while ensuring military uniforms are made to keep moms and babies safe from harmful chemicals,” Haaland continued.

Rent the Camo: Access to Maternity Wear Act that was included in the NDAA specifically: