Rep. Haaland Votes for the War Powers Resolution

Published January 10, 2020

Votes come after President Trump increases tensions with Iran

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, Congresswoman Deb Haaland (NM-01) voted for the War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military action regarding Iran. The resolution passed the U.S. House by a vote of 224 to 194.

“The Trump Administration has shown the American people that they are willing to take us to the brink of war and put our troops, diplomats, and Americans abroad in harm’s way. This War Powers Resolution reflects the constitutional power of Congress to prevent dangerous escalations into another endless war,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland.

The resolution, which Haaland cosponsored, came to the House Floor after President Trump ordered the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, head of Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a U.S. airstrike and Iran attacked U.S. military bases in Iraq.

Earlier this year, Haaland warned against using military force against Iran and called for diplomacy on the House Floor during the National Defense Authorization Act debate.