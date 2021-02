Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of fiber optic and electronic wire and cable, announced the launch of its new family of 21 AWG utility Twisted Pair™ (uTP™) cables as part of its…

(PRWeb February 17, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/remee_introduces_new_21_awg_utility_twisted_pair_cables_with_more_data_power_and_distance_combinations_than_any_other_twisted_pair_cable/prweb17737786.htm





Source link