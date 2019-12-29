close
ASIAN (E)

Remains of 7 people found on suspected North Korean ‘ghost ship’ in Japan

The badly decomposed remains of seven people have been found in a suspected North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, a coastguard official said Sunday.The remains were found on Saturday in a broken vessel on the shore of Sado Island, which lies around 900km (560 miles) from North Korea across the Sea of Japan (East Sea).“Five of the bodies were identified as men but the remaining two could not be identified” as they were badly damaged, the official said. An earlier report…



