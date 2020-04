Redzone Responds to Dramatic Increase in Maine Broadband Demand…





Maine Internet Provider doubled core network capacity and reports a 43% increase in daily data consumption from March 16th – March 31, driven by online education, remote work, and media streaming

(PRWeb April 02, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/redzone_responds_to_dramatic_increase_in_maine_broadband_demand_statewide_since_covid_19_outbreak/prweb17025864.htm





Source link