REDCOM Receives Contract from the U.S. Army’s PEO C3T for Network…





REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., the leading supplier of advanced communications solutions for the tactical edge, has been awarded a contract for the US Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control,…

(PRWeb August 04, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/redcom_receives_contract_from_the_u_s_armys_peo_c3t_for_network_modernization/prweb17301923.htm





Source link