Recovering coronavirus patients left ‘hopeless’ after delayed discharge from Hong Kong treatment facility, poor hygiene conditions







Recovering Covid-19 patients have complained about being stuck at a treatment facility in Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo despite being clinically ready to be discharged, with some also criticising hygiene conditions at the venue.Speaking to the Post on Sunday, one patient described spending two days waiting in the facility after she received her discharge notice, while others that she knew had been waiting for three days.The facility, located in the exhibition hall of AsiaWorld-Expo near the…







