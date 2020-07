Evaluator Group opens submissions for the 3rd annual SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award. Winner to be announced at the Flash Memory Summit 2020 virtual event. (PRWeb July 07, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/recognize_your_superwomen_by_nominating_them_for_the_3rd_annual_superwomen_in_flash_leadership_award/prweb17239666.htm



