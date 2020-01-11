Recent earthquakes in Hong Kong ‘not a signal of more, or worse, to come’







Some people awoke from their sleep and more than 1,200 felt vibrations when a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near the coast of Hong Kong early at 6.55am last Sunday.It was the second tremor in a month. There were rumbles from an earthquake of 1.4 magnitude on December 5, with the epicentre near the outlying island of Cheung Chau.Hong Kong has long been regarded as blessed for being affected by few natural disasters, but the recent tremors have prompted questions, not least whether they are a…







