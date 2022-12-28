READ: Former Trump White House aide's testimony to House January 6 committee

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)READ: Former Trump White House aide's testimony to House January 6 committeeNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 28, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … new light on how then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: US Jewish leaders warn of rift with Israel over incoming far-right gov't next article US judge orders toughest prison sentence so far in plot to kidnap Michigan governor The author comredg you might also like Joe Biden Signs Bill Giving $25M To Scientists To Study Water Preservation In Western Salt Lakes Mark Meadows BURNED White House documents in his fireplace U.S. Supreme Court keeps Title 42 Supreme Court Tells Joe Biden Only Trump Can Do That Drag Queen Invited to White House, Receives Death Threats Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email