You don’t need to remove the Al Aqsa Mosque to build the Third Temple. Al Aqsa was more sensitively located by the Muslims on the edge of the Temple Mount and it can remain.

It’s the Dome of The Rock that has to go.

Muslims should tear down the Dome of The Rock as a recognition of Jewish rights, and then the Temple Mount can be shared with both the Jewish Temple and Al Aqsa.





Source link