Re: Zahar: News of my resignation from Hamas is a despicable lie from a group of villains

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Zahar: News of my resignation from Hamas is a despicable lie from a group of villainsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 16, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest My garage is worth ~$500K … thanks for the reminder Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Rohingya demand security as UN rights chief visits Bangladesh’s squalid camps next article When you can watch Florida's U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial debates The author comredg you might also like Re: Don't judge the Taliban after just one year in charge Re: Don't judge the Taliban after just one year in charge Re: Israel's 'victory' celebration was premature: the defining war in Gaza Is yet to be fought Re: Don't judge the Taliban after just one year in charge Re: UAE accused of bombing government forces in eastern Yemen Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email