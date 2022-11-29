Re: Yuval Noah Harari: Israelis believe in 3 class system with Palestinians at the bottom

The word -Israeli- was invented in 1948, there is not one single Jew
in Palestine or anywhere else on the planet who has a genetic link to
that land, none. The Palestinians see the Ashkenazi in Palestine
the same way the Algerians saw the French who were going by the name
of Pied-Noir. The presence of the European Jews in Palestine is a
bitter memory of the rapes, massacres, expulsions they committed
against the Palestinians and the only thing that can bring peace to
the Palestinians is the removal of these Europeans.