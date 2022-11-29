close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Yuval Noah Harari: Israelis believe in 3 class system with Palestinians at the bottom

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 18 views
no thumb


The word -Israeli- was invented in 1948, there is not one single Jew
in Palestine or anywhere else on the planet who has a genetic link to
that land, none. The Palestinians see the Ashkenazi in Palestine
the same way the Algerians saw the French who were going by the name
of Pied-Noir. The presence of the European Jews in Palestine is a
bitter memory of the rapes, massacres, expulsions they committed
against the Palestinians and the only thing that can bring peace to
the Palestinians is the removal of these Europeans.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response