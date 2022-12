Re: World Social Forum broadens space for Palestine voices in the international arena





‘trapped’ Palestinians manage to travel abroad to an international conference to bash Israel.

They are not trapped, they can easily travel from the West Bank abroad.

Only the Gazans are stuck – why? because fellow Arabs Egypt won’t let them out.

We Israelies are just so much nicer to the Palestinians than their fellow Arabs. Black September, Sabra Shatilla, Syrian civil war massacres are just a few examples of Arabs murdering Palestinians more than Israel ever has.





