Re: World must change the way it deals with Israel, says Palestinian president





The Arabs kept referring to the European Jews as ‘aliens’. What else are they? Indigenous? That take HUGE shamelessness to even think about it let alone to utter such nonsense.

_____

1972 Mr. Al-Said representing Oman at the United Nations 1972:

We believe that no solution to the Middle East crisis can be just or permanent that does not deal with the heart of the situation and its basic causes. The forcible expulsion of the Palestinian nation from their land, and the land of their ancestors, and the creation of an alien racist State that prides itself on its religious exclusivity constitute one of the most tragic and immoral crimes of this century. It was a crime and a blunder that the United Nations has a special responsibility to correct. No solution to the Middle East crisis can be just or permanent that condones and perpetuates the relegation of the Palestinian people to the status of refugees, living on international charity and deprived of their most basic human rights and of their national sovereignty.





Source link