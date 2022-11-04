Re: World leaders congratulate Israel Netanyahu on election victory

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: World leaders congratulate Israel Netanyahu on election victoryMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 4, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest To Hxll you and war criminal $atanyahoo, ugly rejected hoore. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Here's what you should know about Mandela Barnes, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate running against incumbent Ron Johnson next article Illinois U.S. Senate candidates discuss inflation, foreign policy The author comredg you might also like Re: 4,196 births in besieged Gaza in October – Ministry – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Re: Israeli extremist MK to escalate targeting of Palestinians, Arabs if he became minister Re: Israel settlers attack Palestine homes, vehicles in West Bank Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email