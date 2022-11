Sour grapes because Netanyahu won or because Ben Gvir and Smotrich will be ministers in his government? Remember Netanyahu, Ben Gvir,Smotrich and the Ultra Orthodox. Now this is a combination that you must be very upset about. Lapid, Bennett Shaked who were a nightmare for Israel are gone as is Meretz. Remember I consider them yesterdays garbage while to you they are heroes.The Arabs no longer control Israel, you must be livid.





Source link