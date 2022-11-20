Re: World Cup fans raise Palestine flag





Isn’t it just a Jordanian flag without the star.

“Why is it that on June 4th 1967 I was a Jordanian and overnight I became a Palestinian?”

“We did not particularly mind Jordanian rule. The teaching of the destruction of Israel was a definite part of the curriculum, but we considered ourselves Jordanian until the Jews returned to Jerusalem. Then all of the sudden we were Palestinians – they removed the star from the Jordanian flag and all at once we had a Palestinian flag.” “When I finally realized the lies and myths I was taught, it is my duty as a righteous person to speak out”.



– Walid Shoebat





